Honor Flight veterans receive a hero’s welcome at EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday was a night to recognize military veterans at EAA AirVenture with a Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight returning home after a day in the nation’s capital.

This is the tenth Honor Flight to land at AirVenture, but the first one in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a hero’s welcome on the runway of Wittman Field in Oshkosh. A huge crowd was there to greet the plane and those on it.

The plane carried 100 veterans from the Korean and Vietnam wars.

“It was a fantastic day with my brothers. It was just unbelievable. A long time coming,” John Sage, from Green Bay, said.

The plane left the EAA grounds early Friday morning, taking the veterans to Washington, DC, where they visited places like the Smithsonian and Arlington National Cemetery.

However, it was the memorials that stood out.

“The Vietnam Memorial, I’ve been there twenty times. I buried fifty people in one panel. So it’s always heart breaking,” Sage said.

“And now they just opened up the Korean War [Wall of Remembrance] now. That just opened up Wednesday out there, so that was one of the major. Nobody saw it but us,” another Honor Flight veteran told us.

As always, though, the journey back, is just as big, with friends and family members lining the airstrip for a patriotic welcome.

Some say this is actually the highlight.

“I couldn’t believe it when I looked outside and saw all of these people here. It’s unreal,” Larry Ruedinger, from Oshkosh, said.

“The crowd, breathtaking here. This was probably the most emotional part coming off that plane,” Gerald Blink of Hortonville said.

Having the event at EAA is also a bonus.

