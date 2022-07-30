Fond du Lac Police are investigating a shots fired incident

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Hickory Street and Thomas Street around 10:16 P.M. Friday night following reports of gunshots in the area.

Police investigating the area found shell casings on the 400 block of Thomas Street.

Witnesses describe a lightly colored vehicle that looked like an old Honda mini-van was squealing its tires right after the shots were fired.

It was seen leaving the area heading southbound on Hickory Street.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at (290) 906-5555 or Crime Alert at (920) 322-3741.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.