Brillion announces Brillion Works project

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - The city of Brillion is getting a new look with the Brillion Works project.

The Ariens company is working with the city on a $50 million redevelopment at the site of the old Brillion Iron Works off of Highway 10. Ariens bought the Brillion Iron Works building in 2018.

The development is meant to include a hotel, shops, a medical clinic, apartments and park land on a total of 142 acres.

One group working on the project says it’s meant to draw more people to the area as well as new business.

