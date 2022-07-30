Brillion announces Brillion Works project

Artist concepts for Brillion Works project
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - The city of Brillion is getting a new look with the Brillion Works project.

The Ariens company is working with the city on a $50 million redevelopment at the site of the old Brillion Iron Works off of Highway 10. Ariens bought the Brillion Iron Works building in 2018.

The development is meant to include a hotel, shops, a medical clinic, apartments and park land on a total of 142 acres.

One group working on the project says it’s meant to draw more people to the area as well as new business.

