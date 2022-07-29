WARMER AND MORE HUMID THIS WEEKEND

Evening clouds will diminish after sunset and skies will be mainly clear overnight. With the lower humidity continuing, temperatures should settle into the 50s for one more night. Look for a sunny start to Saturday, save for a few foggy spots.

Our winds will turn to more of a southwesterly direction this weekend. As a result, temperatures and humidity will begin to rise. Highs Saturday should get back into the lower and middle 80s. The day should still be comfortable from a humidity standpoint, but it will turn muggier late. You’ll notice the humidity on Sunday and highs will be in the mid 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with some additional afternoon cloud cover building on Sunday.

Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms is due to arrive late Sunday into Monday morning. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible late on Wednesday. For now, the risk of severe weather next week is LOW, but that Wednesday weathermaker may bear some watching. Monday’s temperatures/humidity will be similar to Sunday’s. We’ll get a brief break on Tuesday... then it turns hot and muggy for the mid-week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: SW/S 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Slightly humid late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, humid, and breezy at times. Storms at night. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

MONDAY: A chance of morning showers and thunderstorms. Some afternoon sun. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Less humid with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine. Hot, humid and breezy. A chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 71

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, humid, and breezy. Spoty storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

FRIDAY: More spotty storms possible with a mix of sun and clouds. Still humid. HIGH: 85

