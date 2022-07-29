Veterans embarking on Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight from EAA AirVenture

By Megan Kernan
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Veterans are leaving EAA AirVenture Friday for a Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight.

The vets are taking off from Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh. Action 2 News This Morning will have live reports.

Veterans from the Vietnam War will travel to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials in their honor.

The vets return to Oshkosh for a warm welcome home during the afternoon Air Show. The Air Shows is 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

“The Honor Flight is traditionally one of the most emotional and poignant events of AirVenture week,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programming. “We are proud to produce an event that honors what Vietnam veterans did for this country and be able to provide them an experience of a lifetime.”

EAA teamed up with Old Glory Honor Flight and American Airlines for the first time since 2019. There were no flights for two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Old Glory Honor Flight.

