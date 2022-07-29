TURNING WARMER INTO THE WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today’s forecast is almost a copy and paste from yesterday’s! A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for the afternoon, humidity will stay low, and highs will make it into the middle and upper 70s. Those 70s are actually below average for this time of the year, so lets enjoy those seasonably cool temperatures while they last.

High pressure nearby will send our winds out of the southwest this weekend. As a result, temperatures will hop back into the mid 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will also begin to rise late tomorrow, but will likely be most noticeable on Sunday. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies for the weekend! Any outdoor plans should be just fine!

While many folks are enjoying this nice late July weather, we really could use some overdue rainfall, especially across northern Wisconsin. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms is due to arrive Monday morning. However, the rain is probably going to be scattered, so not everyone will receive rain. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible late on Wednesday. For now, the risk of severe weather next week is LOW, but that Wednesday weathermaker may bear some watching...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 2′ OR LESS

SATURDAY: SW 10-10 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. A pleasant day. Maybe a stray shower NORTH? HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. Slightly humidity late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

MONDAY: A chance of morning showers and thunderstorms. Some afternoon sun. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Still humid. Thunder possible late. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine. Hot, humid and breezy. A chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 87

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul VanderLinden
Owner of Muncheez Pizzeria in Appleton gets 6 months in federal prison
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Fundraiser collecting donations for family who lost child when semi hit house
Bradley Zeman
Man arrested after running over girl at Kewaunee County campground
A car was splashed with liquid manure when it collided with a hauler making a wide right turn...
That stinks! Car covered in “a lot of manure” in Seymour area
Tony R. Cline
Police warn of suspect accused of handyman fraud in Ashwaubenon

Latest News

July 29 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up this weekend
July 29 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend warmup
July 29 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another nice day
First Alert Weather
NICE AGAIN TODAY, WITH WARMER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND