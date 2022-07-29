TURNING WARMER INTO THE WEEKEND

Today’s forecast is almost a copy and paste from yesterday’s! A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for the afternoon, humidity will stay low, and highs will make it into the middle and upper 70s. Those 70s are actually below average for this time of the year, so lets enjoy those seasonably cool temperatures while they last.

High pressure nearby will send our winds out of the southwest this weekend. As a result, temperatures will hop back into the mid 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will also begin to rise late tomorrow, but will likely be most noticeable on Sunday. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies for the weekend! Any outdoor plans should be just fine!

While many folks are enjoying this nice late July weather, we really could use some overdue rainfall, especially across northern Wisconsin. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms is due to arrive Monday morning. However, the rain is probably going to be scattered, so not everyone will receive rain. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible late on Wednesday. For now, the risk of severe weather next week is LOW, but that Wednesday weathermaker may bear some watching...

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 2′ OR LESS

SATURDAY: SW 10-10 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. A pleasant day. Maybe a stray shower NORTH? HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. Slightly humidity late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

MONDAY: A chance of morning showers and thunderstorms. Some afternoon sun. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Still humid. Thunder possible late. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine. Hot, humid and breezy. A chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 87

