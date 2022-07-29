Three generations of a family training for Fox Cities Marathon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the Fox Cities Marathon only two months away, runners are busy training. For some, that training has become a family affair.

For the Langlois family, three generations are lacing up their running shoes together.

Since the day he was born, Gabriel Langlois has been exceeding expectations.

“Every single time that he has had an obstacle In front of him, he meets or exceeds it. And it’s just, it’s fun to watch it. It’s very inspiring,” dad Daniel Langlois says.

His parents were told that Gabriel, born with spina bifida, would struggle with everyday life.

“When he was a child... when he was an infant, they said, you know, don’t expect him to be able to even sit up let alone crawl. Nine months, he was crawling,” Daniel says.

Today, at 12 years old, he’s training for his first Fox Cities Half-marathon.

“He exceeded my expectations when it came to the training. You know, he was out every day, and this was in April, so he was out every day after school doing two, three miles at a shot.”

“I kind of kept thinking if I wanted to do it, but then I kept training and I thought I could,” Gabriel says.

His efforts inspired both his father and grandfather to join him for the race.

“When Gabriel said that he was gonna do it, I and his dad, I thought well, this would be neat, I should do it one more time,” grandfather James Langlois says.

“Three generations in this race together. It’s not something that everybody gets to experience.”

With the big day only two months away, the Langlois men say they’re hitting the training ground hard and taking in every moment as this might be the last opportunity for them to race together.

”To put it kindly, he’s not as young as he used to be, and neither am I,” James says.

”I want us to be able to do this together and to enjoy the time together. You know, this is going to be a core memory for Gabriel, obviously, and probably my dad and I as well,” Daniel says.

Meanwhile, Gabriel says his racing journey has just begun.

“We’re doing a half-marathon, and I already told my dad I want to do a full marathon.”

