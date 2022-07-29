Sammy Watkins removed from NFI list, Packers take it lightly on Day 3 of camp

By Adriana Torres
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After missing the first two days of training camp on the non-football injury list, wide receiver Sammy Watkins was in action, participating in practice on Friday. Watkins shared he suffered a hamstring injury when he worked out by himself after a long plane ride this offseason.

OLB Randy Ramsey and DL Akial Byers were also taken off the injury list.

As for Day 3 of practice, it was a light day, mostly just a walk-through.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said they will ramp things back up on Saturday, and then even more next week. He said they will put on shoulder pads Monday and full pads on Tuesday.

