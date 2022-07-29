Salmonella cases traced to loose peas at Wisconsin farmers markets

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says at least six people in Wisconsin were sickened by salmonella linked to shelled peas. Three people were hospitalized.

The loose peas were sold at local farmers markets in Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Ripon and Madison and a Green Valley Acres Farm stand in Neenah.

People who bought shelled (i.e., loose) peas from Green Barn Farm Market or Green Valley Acres Farm -- either at a farmers market or farm stand -- should not eat them and throw them away, even if the peas have been frozen.

Salmonella infections can cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever and vomiting that lasts for several days. It’s especially dangers to children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.