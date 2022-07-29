Plea hearing Friday for man charged with hate crime in killing of motorcyclist

Daniel Navarro, 27 años.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A plea hearing is scheduled for Friday for a man charged with hate crimes in the killing of a motorcyclist in Fond du Lac County.

Daniel Navarro is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide - Hate Crime - Use of a Dangerous Weapon and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety - Hate Crime.

During Friday’s hearing, Navarro could enter a plea to the charges to avoid jury trial. Action 2 News will keep you updated.

On July 3, 2020, Navarro intentionally swerved his truck into a motorcyclist on Winnebago Drive because Navarro believed Harley riders to be “white racists,” according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified as Phillip A. Thiessen, 55. Thiessen, a 1983 graduate of L.P. Goodrich High School, was a Marine and later a police officer in Fairfax, Va. Later, Thiessen worked for the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children unit. He had retired and was living in Fond du Lac.

Detectives interviewed Navarro for several hours. They say Navarro claimed he was being poisoned by co-workers and neighbors. He claimed white people make racist comments to him because he’s Hispanic.

“He [Navarro] said that all of the people who cause him these problems in his life are Caucasian or white,” said Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

Thiessen’s family, through the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, created the Phillip Thiessen Memorial Scholarship fund to benefit criminal justice students.

“He risked his life every day and I just keep trying to tell myself, in my head, that this was maybe the last way that he protected and served people by risking his life, that his life is now gone for this,” says Maeghan Greeno, Thiessen’s daughter.

