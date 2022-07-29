Oshkosh Police: Two children hurt in Orbeez incident

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say two children were injured this week by someone who fired an Orbeez gun out of a moving vehicle.

The department is asking parents to explain to their children the consequences of shooting Orbeez at people or property.

Orbeez guns are plastic air soft facsimile weapons. They use water-filled projectiles.

Police says some Orbeez look like real guns.

“The results can be catastrophic,” police say.

Oshkosh Police say a social media trend encourages people to post videos of themselves shooting Orbeez at people. Police have made four arrests on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Shooting an Airsoft Gun.

The projectiles can cause injury or damage property, police say.

Oshkosh Police say they have investigated 38 incidents in 2022 related to Orbeez guns.

“The safety of our children is our number one priority. We strongly urge parents to monitor their kids if they own one of these Orbeez guns and explain to them the consequences of shooting these guns at people or property,” reads a statement from the department.

