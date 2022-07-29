Officials search for pair accused of stripping woman at gunpoint, stealing her car

Officials are looking for two people they believe stripped a woman of her clothes at gunpoint, stole her car and left her in the road. (Source: WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – Authorities in Kansas are looking for two people they say stripped a woman of her clothes at gunpoint, stole her car, and left her in the middle of the road.

Deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Nicole Fox, 41, and London Pike, 20, following the reported robbery earlier this month.

On the evening of July 16, deputies were called to the area and found the 27-year-old victim in the road.

The victim told them she had been taken at gunpoint from another area to the current location. She also said the suspects hit her on the head with a gun, threatened her, and stripped her of her clothing.

The victim told deputies the suspects then stole her black 2017 Chevy Malibu and left her in the middle of the road.

The sheriff’s office said a good Samaritan found the victim walking naked and alone in the roadway and called 911.

The victim was given medical attention on the scene and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Fox and Pike, who are still at large. Officials did not say if the suspects and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 785-251-2200 or CrimeStoppers at 785-234-0007.

