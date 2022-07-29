NICE AGAIN TODAY, WITH WARMER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND

Today’s weather will be an encore performance of yesterday’s delightful day. Morning sunshine will give way to partly cloudy skies. Other than an isolated afternoon shower across northern Wisconsin, we’ll likely have dry weather. With low humidity, it’s going to be another pleasant day with highs in the 70s. The only major difference compared to yesterday’s weather, is that today will not be as breezy.

Speaking of breezes, a southwest wind will develop tomorrow. That wind around the back side of nearby high pressure, will draw in warmer weather this weekend. High temperatures will rise into the 80s. You’ll also notice a gradual increase in the humidity, and it’s going to stick around for most of next week too.

While many folks are enjoying this nice late July weather, we really could use some overdue rainfall, especially across northern Wisconsin. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms is due to arrive Monday morning. However, the rain is probably going to be scattered, so not everyone will get some. Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible late on Wednesday. For now, the risk of severe weather next week is LOW, but that Wednesday weathermaker may bear some watching...

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

SATURDAY: W/SW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. A pleasant day. Maybe a stray shower NORTH? HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. Slightly humidity late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 67

MONDAY: A chance of morning showers and thunderstorms. Some afternoon sun. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Still humid. Thunder possible at night. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Steamy sunshine. Hot, humid and breezy. A chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 85

