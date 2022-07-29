Local lottery players dream of a Mega billion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - $1.28 billion. That’s how much the Mega Millions jackpot is worth in Friday night’s drawing.

The giant jackpot is the nation’s third-largest lottery prize ever. No one has matched all the numbers since mid-April, and the jackpot has been growing since.

If someone wins Friday, the cash value option would be worth $747 million. And if no one wins, lottery officials predict the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the next drawing on Tuesday.

Keep in mind, the odds of winning this lottery game are 1 in 302 million.

We spoke with people at Jackson Pointe Citgo in Ashwaubenon, which sold a $316 million Powerball ticket in January. They’re seeing excitement for this billion-dollar drawing.

“It’s been a real pleasure like we haven’t seen. We have had our regulars, but I’ve seen other people that have never been in here before buying tickets,” store manager Christina Peterson said.

The drawing is at 10 P.M. Central. We’ll have the numbers on WBAY.com and Action 2 News at 10.

