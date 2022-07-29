Local lottery players dream of a Mega billion

The jackpot is up to $1,280,000,000
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - $1.28 billion. That’s how much the Mega Millions jackpot is worth in Friday night’s drawing.

The giant jackpot is the nation’s third-largest lottery prize ever. No one has matched all the numbers since mid-April, and the jackpot has been growing since.

If someone wins Friday, the cash value option would be worth $747 million. And if no one wins, lottery officials predict the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the next drawing on Tuesday.

Keep in mind, the odds of winning this lottery game are 1 in 302 million.

We spoke with people at Jackson Pointe Citgo in Ashwaubenon, which sold a $316 million Powerball ticket in January. They’re seeing excitement for this billion-dollar drawing.

“It’s been a real pleasure like we haven’t seen. We have had our regulars, but I’ve seen other people that have never been in here before buying tickets,” store manager Christina Peterson said.

The drawing is at 10 P.M. Central. We’ll have the numbers on WBAY.com and Action 2 News at 10.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul VanderLinden
Owner of Muncheez Pizzeria in Appleton gets 6 months in federal prison
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Fundraiser collecting donations for family who lost child when semi hit house
Bradley Zeman
Man arrested after running over girl at Kewaunee County campground
A car was splashed with liquid manure when it collided with a hauler making a wide right turn...
That stinks! Car covered in “a lot of manure” in Seymour area
Tony R. Cline
Police warn of suspect accused of handyman fraud in Ashwaubenon

Latest News

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski drops out of the US Senate race and announces her support for...
Godlewski's out, Barnes appreciates support of former rivals
Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski
Godlewski endorses Barnes as Democrat for U.S. Senate
Sarah Godlewski and Mandela Barnes
Godlewski drops out, endorses Barnes
Gel gun
Eye doctors seeing injuries from gel guns
Medals for Get Your Rear in Gear 5K run/walk for colon cancer awareness
INTERVIEW: Get Your Rear in Gear