INTERVIEW: Get Your Rear in Gear

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local 5K run/walk set for next Saturday, August 6, will raise money and awareness about colon cancer.

Aurora Baycare is hosting the ninth annual Get Your Rear in Gear.

It’s one of 40 community-run events held across North America by the Colon Cancer Coalition, making it the largest event series for this disease. It’s the fourth-most common cancer in men and women, according to the American Cancer Society. It has a 90% survival rate with early detection. In Wisconsin, only 70% of people eligible to be screened have done so.

Dr. Erik Johnson, a colorectal cancer surgeon with Aurora Baycare, talked with Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth about the event and the issue, and how to get more people screened.

