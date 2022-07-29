Green Bay’s State of the City address covers coal piles, crime and Amtrak trains

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich gave his State of the City address Thursday night, touching on a number of issues, including crime, inflation and clean energy. He also addressed election integrity with early voting now underway.

The mayor spoke for nearly an hour, highlighting the progress of a number of city projects. He also made a few big announcements.

Mayor Genrich picked Bay Beach to deliver his State of the City address, saying it was the same backdrop that President Franklin D. Roosevelt used nearly 88 years ago when he came to Green Bay during the Great Depression.

“The Great Depression and COVID-19 were distinct societal challenges, of course, but they both tested our community in ways that left deep scars and caused previously unimaginable trauma,” Genrich said.

Like the New Deal of the 1930′s, Genrich says, clean energy will be the key to moving the country forward and combating climate change.

”Just this Tuesday, our finance committee also accepted grant funding from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission which will fund the creation of a comprehensive clean energy plan that will allow us to plot out a realistic path towards a future for the city of Green Bay that’s carbon-free, fiscally prudent.”

This includes moving the coal piles from the downtown riverfront. And Genrich has an idea for the 10 northern-most acres of the site. Genrich envisions passenger train service that would connect the city to Milwaukee and beyond.

“Ultimately I think this soon-to-be former coal pile site would be an ideal location for an Amtrak station in downtown Green Bay.”

On Tuesday, early in-person voting started in the city and, the mayor says, an expansion of those hours.

“In Green Bay we will have more hours for early and absentee voting than ever before. We added Saturday voting in 2020, thanks to the leadership of Clerk Jefferies, and with the support of our common council we now have the funds to conduct Sunday voting as well.”

The mayor also acknowledges crime recently has become a bigger issue.

“Green Bay, like just about every community in the country, has seen an uptick in some crimes, but we remain a safe community because of our officers, rank and file and commanding, and because we are a community that expects our laws to be respected.”

The mayor also says the city is in good financial shape, listing $31 and a half million dollars in its fund balance at the end of last year.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.