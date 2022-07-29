Doubs dazzles at first camp practices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a long ways to go in camp after just two days, but rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs is already turning heads.

Like anything, practice makes perfect for the fourth round pick out of Nevada.

“Even the greatest ones, they preperation is so high. They get at that maximum level and it becomes like a practice for them,” said Romeo Doubs.

Doubs has plenty of good veterans to learn from, especially in the wide receivers room with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

“They make sure they’re always about the littlest things. Which is what I lvoe about them the most because you don’t get a lot of people that harp on you from the ground up,” said Doubs.

On area Doubs excels at, especially early in camp, is making plays on so-called 50-50 balls. Something he’s’ worked on for quite some time.

“So, the more you continue to practice it, the better you’ll continue to get it no matter what the cases are. We just make sure we work on it the best that we can, to the best of our ability,” said Doubs.

One of those 50-50 balls resulted in a touchdown connection between Doubs and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. At the end of the day Doubs had a pair of highlight reel touchdown grabs, but that’s nothing new.

Just look at Doubs college film and you’ll see plenty of them.

“I’ve been doing it since I was in high school. I just make sure I focus on the next play, beause you can have a great play and the next play can be bad because of emotions. That’s why I try to make sure I stay flatlined,” said Doubs.

The competition is just a little better now. That’s with the Packers best unit on the other side of the ball, including one of the better secondaries in the league, and former first round pick Eric Stokes in tight coverage.

“He’s good at high pointing the ball. He’s good at finishing catches, and all that stuff. So just coming in you’ve got to know from the start where he’s a hell of a player, and you have to make sure you’re on your P’s and Q’s with him,’ said Stokes.

The Packers, and their defense, certainly already taking notice of Doubs and his high flying abilities.

