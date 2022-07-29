Democrat Godlewski drops out of Wisconsin U.S. Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democrat Sarah Godlewski is dropping out of the race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat.

Godlewski, who serves as State Treasurer, has endorsed Mandela Barnes. This all but assures Barnes, the state’s Lieutenant Governor, will face Republican Ron Johnson in the general election in November.

Godlewski said in a statement that she believed there was need for more working moms in the Senate, but saw the writing on the wall.

“But it’s clear that if we want to finally send Ron Johnson packing, we must all get behind Mandela Barnes and fight together,” Godlewski says.

Godlewski says she will be on the campaign trail supporting Gov. Tony Evers and Barnes and all Democrats on the ballot in November.

“I am honored to accept Treasurer Godlewski’s endorsement in this critical race. Throughout this campaign, Sarah has been a leader in the fight to protect abortion access and a tireless advocate for working people and rural communities across Wisconsin. I will proudly stand with her in those fights as we take on Ron Johnson in the fall,” Barnes says.

Earlier this week, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Milwaukee Bucks Executive Alex Lasry announced they were ending their campaigns and endorsing Barnes.

Barnes made a stop in Green Bay Thursday.

“We’re doing what we set out to do all along, and that’s build a broad grassroots coalition, and I’m proud to see it all come together,” Barnes said. “I’m incredibly honored to see their support and deeply respect their commitment and the campaigns they ran, and to have their support means a whole lot.”

New: Sarah Godlewski is dropping out of U.S. Senate race and will endorse Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the third Democrat this week to end their campaign pic.twitter.com/JU7Od7jASF — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) July 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.