Valley Transit offering up to $5,000 signing bonus

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff shortages are affecting all industries, but bus companies are particularly feeling the heat ahead of back-to-school season.

Valley Transit is offering a sign-on bonus for new drivers. New full-time employees get a $5,000 bonus, while part-time positions get $2,500.

The bonuses apply to people who already have a valid Class A or Class B license with a passenger endorsement and no air brake restriction.

Transit officials hope the extra money encourages already-licensed drivers to apply.

“The numbers aren’t there, so we’re trying to find a way to encourage people to try and join our team and just become a part of our transit family,” Valley Transit general manager Ron McDonald said.

They’re looking to hire 10 to 12 people to make up for the shortage.

Valley Transit has 18 bus routes covering 117 miles across the Fox Cities.

