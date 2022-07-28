Advertisement

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Model train masterpiece

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRANDON, Wis. (WBAY) - As a young boy, he loved to watch trains. That passion inspired a Fond du Lac County man’s life-long hobby.

Jim Kuik has spent nearly four decades creating a massive model train layout.

Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander takes us to Brandon to see Jim’s masterpiece.

Kuik grew up in Waupun. He opened an auto body shop in Brandon in in 1971.

At the age of 46, an accident severely damaged a nerve in his shoulder. He suddenly had a lot of time on his hands.

“I got sitting around, I had to do something, and then I started carving and then I started working on my train a bit,” says Kuik.

Jim got ideas from model train magazines and books. He started building a 10-by-24 foot layout that runs multiple trains through different landscapes.

See the full Small Towns report Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

Have an idea for a Small Towns? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

Watch all our Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

