Police warn of suspect accused of handyman fraud in Ashwaubenon

Tony R. Cline
Tony R. Cline(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been arrested on charges related to an alleged handyman fraud scheme in Ashwaubenon.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says Tony Ronald Cline, 55, was arrested July 20. He was charged with felony theft and released on a $500 bond.

Police say Cline took out an ad in the Green Bay Press Gazette offering services under the name “A-Z Handyman Services” with a phone number of (701) 729-7493.

Police say an elderly Ashwaubenon couple hired Cline for bathroom remodel work. They paid him $2,200 up front and Cline never did any work.

Cline has a criminal history in five states with a similar fraud scheme, police say.

“Cline has a pattern of committing these frauds as he travels from state to state,” police say. “Cline is currently staying in a Marinette motel.”

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Cline to come forward. Contact Ashwaubenon Public Safety at (920) 593-4474.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul VanderLinden
Owner of Muncheez Pizzeria in Appleton gets 6 months in federal prison
Bradley Zeman
Man arrested after running over girl at Kewaunee County campground
Timothy Bereta, 31, of Green Bay.
Green Bay man accused of punching nurse is charged under new state law
Motorcycle Crash generic
De Pere motorcyclist dies after collision with deer
Generic auction image
Bids being accepted for Annie’s Campground in Gresham

Latest News

July 28 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lovely day
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Fundraiser collecting donations for family who lost child when semi hit house
July 28 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice day
EAA AirVenture Night Air Show 2022
WATCH: Dazzling Night Air Show at EAA AirVenture