Police warn of suspect accused of handyman fraud in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been arrested on charges related to an alleged handyman fraud scheme in Ashwaubenon.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says Tony Ronald Cline, 55, was arrested July 20. He was charged with felony theft and released on a $500 bond.

Police say Cline took out an ad in the Green Bay Press Gazette offering services under the name “A-Z Handyman Services” with a phone number of (701) 729-7493.

Police say an elderly Ashwaubenon couple hired Cline for bathroom remodel work. They paid him $2,200 up front and Cline never did any work.

Cline has a criminal history in five states with a similar fraud scheme, police say.

“Cline has a pattern of committing these frauds as he travels from state to state,” police say. “Cline is currently staying in a Marinette motel.”

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Cline to come forward. Contact Ashwaubenon Public Safety at (920) 593-4474.

