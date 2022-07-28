Advertisement

Packers open LeRoy Butler exhibit at Hall of Fame

LeRoy Butler at Packers Hall of Fame Exhibit
LeRoy Butler at Packers Hall of Fame Exhibit(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have opened an exhibit dedicated to LeRoy Butler.

Butler and Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy spoke Thursday for the official opening at the Packers Hall of Fame at Lambeau Field.

The exhibit pays tribute to the Lambeau Leap inventor, who is set to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

LeRoy Butler Packers Hall of Fame Exhibit
LeRoy Butler Packers Hall of Fame Exhibit(WBAY)

Butler, a safety, played 12 seasons with the Packers and was a member of the Super Bowl XXXI team. He was the first player in NFL history to record 20 interceptions and 20 sacks in a career.

LeRoy Butler Packers Hall of Fame Exhibit
LeRoy Butler Packers Hall of Fame Exhibit(WBAY)

Earlier this week Butler received his gold jacket for the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony. The enshrinement ceremony is Aug. 6. Action 2 Sports will be there and bring you coverage of LeRoy Butler’s honor.

