Packers defense gains traction on Day 2 of Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While Day 1 of training camp was won by Aaron Rodgers and the offense, Day 2 was more of a mixed bag. In what is expected to be an uber-competitive camp, the defense more than held its own on Wednesday.

Yes, there were splash plays for rookie receiver Romeo Doubs, and Rodgers showed off his pinpoint accuracy. But that defense had serious push in the pass rush (Rashan Gary has looked dominant in camp) and the cornerbacks have stood out for their blanket coverage on the back end.

“(The offense) had a lot of lucky plays with the bobbled catches and all that kind of stuff, but I think the defense won the red zone and we did a good job in the run periods,” said defensive lineman Kenny Clark. “So I think we got after them today. We have a lot of guys who can play at a high level. It is just up to us to put in the work, really. We have to ball out as a group. We have the potential to be really great.”

“If you don’t believe you are the best, then why are you here?” Stokes asked. “Everybody in here thinks they are the best, but day in and day out you have to yourself that hands down you are the best.” And it’s not just the defense talking about the big game that it brings to the field. Running back Aaron Jones has taken note too.

“Before the play, they are letting you know. After the play, they are letting you know. Even in the locker room, they are letting you know. And I love it. It holds us accountable and pushes us, as an offense, to say ‘hey, we don’t want to hear these guys talking every day.’ We have to come out here and shut them up and produce. I feel like our defense is stacked.” The Packers ranked 9th in total defense each of the last 2 seasons. Those were the first 2 times since 2010 that they ranked in the top 10. And a lot of people think this defense can be better than the Packers’ last Super Bowl-winning unit that ranked 5th overall.

