Manitowoc businesses helping Hartman’s Bakery damaged in fire

MANITOWOC Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc community is stepping up to help the owners and employees of Hartman’s Bakery following a fire on Wednesday that forced all three of its locations to close.

When Hartman’s Bakery in Manitowoc caught fire in an area where all of the baking is done, it forced that location, as well as two other stories in Two Rivers and Plymouth to close, putting the owners, Luisa Rehrauer and her husband in a tough situation.

“I’m still shocked, I still can’t believe that happened. Everything happened so fast. We have no idea how long it will take to rebuild everything and clean everything, it’s such a mess,” said Luisa.

Since the fire, the community has been rallying around Hartman’s to show their support. Four local businesses have all started fundraising events to help keep the bakery afloat.

“This is how we survive, especially as a small business, just feeding off of helping each other,” said Theresa Falvey, owner of State of Grace Well-Being.

State of Grace Well-Being, a yoga studio in Manitowoc is hosting an event called “Yoga for a Cause” on Saturday, August 6, with proceeds from the event benefiting Hartman’s Bakery.

“They’ve been around forever and we want to keep them going. We want to be able to get them up and moving as fast as we can and I believe it’s possible,” said Falvey.

Luxe Beauty Bar is raffling off four hand-tied hair extensions. The co-owners will match the amount raised through the fundraiser.

“I think just coming together as a community just shows them that we’re here for them,” said Annie Schultz, co-owner of Luxe Beauty Bar.

“Just letting them know that we’re here and that they have a whole community rallying behind them to support them in any way we can,” said Ashley Henneman, co-owner of Luxe Beauty Bar.

Two other Manitowoc stores, Shades of Paradise Tanning Resort & Hair Studio and Catalyst Studio are also joining in on fundraising efforts.

In addition to the community support, Hartman’s Bakery has created a GoFundMe page to help their employees who are now out of work.

“Thank you to everyone that has been so supportive and really didn’t expect all this support from the community and other business owners or other bakeries,” Luisa said.

