Mandela Barnes brings Senate campaign to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes brought his U.S. Senate campaign to Green Bay on Thursday, soon after two Democratic candidates dropped out of the race and endorsed him as the best person to challenge Republican incumbent Ron Johnson.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson suspended his campaign on Monday, then Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry did the same thing on Tuesday, really shaking up the race two weeks before the partisan primary.

Sarah Godlewski tells Action 2 News she will continue to campaign and is now considered the main challenger to Barnes heading into the primary August 9.

As we reported, both Lasry and Nelson endorsed Barnes, and the Barnes campaign says it led to a surge in donations as they’ve been able to raise more than $220,000 in the last 24 hours.

“We’re doing what we set out to do all along, and that’s build a broad grassroots coalition, and I’m proud to see it all come together,” Barnes said. “I’m incredibly honored to see their support and deeply respect their commitment and the campaigns they ran, and to have their support means a whole lot.”

During his campaign stop, Barnes held a roundtable discussion focusing on election integrity. He’s also attending a rally with state Representative Kristina Shelton.

Godlewski was also meeting with supporters in Green Bay. She held an event at Hinterland.

