Keshena man will spend 30 years in prison for recording sexual abuse of a child

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 46-year-old Keshena man will spend the rest of his life under federal supervision, including the next 30 years in federal prison, for recording himself sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the abuse happened on the Menominee Indian Reservation. It was discovered earlier this year, and investigators found two more girls who Darwin Pamanet victimized. Prosecutors say the abuse happened between July and December of last year. All of the girls were under 12 years old.

Judge William Griesbach called it a “terrible offense” that required a “substantial sentence.”

In response to Pamanet’s defense asking for a lesser sentence, the federal judge said, “Some crimes are so unthinkable... that they have to receive a much higher sentence than a lot of other crimes.”

Pamanet was initially charged with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse, a crime that carries 30 years to life in prison.

The case was investigated by the Menominee Tribal Police Department and the FBI.

