JOB OPENING: Promotions Producer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY has an immediate opening for a talented and creative Promotions Producer.

In this fast-paced environment, the ideal candidate will write, shoot, light and conceptualize superior on-air promotions to help build on the station’s image campaign.

Working with reporters every day to create news topical promotions is the number one priority of the Promotions Producer.

Knowledge of Adobe Suite editing is necessary, as well as exceptional organization, writing and superb verbal skills. All other duties are as assigned.

Responsibilities include, but not limited to:

Work closely with Marketing/Promotions Manager to conceive, write, produce and edit compelling on-air promos, PSA’s and First Alert image campaigns either independently or as a team

Proficiency in Adobe Premiere and Photoshop also a must. After Effects knowledge is a plus.

Ability to shoot and light is required. Familiarity with DSLR camera also a plus.

The ability to multi-task a variety of projects at one time is imperative.

Qualifications/Requirements:

2 years’ experience in news broadcast/editing/promotions.

Must have the ability to work daytime hours regularly and flexible hours including some weekends and evenings when needed.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

If you feel you’re qualified, and want to work with a great group of people, look for current job openings at gray.tv/careers. You may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references.

Additional Info:

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WBAY:

WBAY-TV 2 is the market-leading ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin, covering all of Northeast Wisconsin The station has won Edward R. Murrow Awards for the past five years, including Overall Excellence. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week.

