JOB OPENING: Meteorologist - WBAY

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV is the market-leading ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station won 2 Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2020, including Investigative Reporting. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. Wbay.com is the number one news and information website in all of NE Wisconsin.

Job Summary/Description:

WBAY is looking to hire a full-time meteorologist to present the weather forecast, live during our weekend morning and weekday/midday newscasts. This is an hourly position, which includes a competitive salary and a full array of benefits.

Duties and responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:

* Independently forecast, produce and deliver weathercasts as directed on TV, radio, internet and social media* Handle the weather duties for some of our station’s midday newscasts through the midweek* On occasion fill-in during weekday morning newscasts, so this individual must have some flexibility to their schedule

Qualifications/Requirements:

* Minimum of 2 years of TV weather experience, although WBAY will consider strong recent graduates. The ability to get an AMS/CBM or NWA broadcast seal is a plus.

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.