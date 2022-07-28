INTERVIEW: Teddy bear scavenger hunt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You might start noticing more teddy bears around Brown County next week.

Businesses are putting teddy bear decals in their windows as part of a month-long scavenger hunt in August. By finding the bears and taking pictures with them, you’re eligible for prizes.

But how does this tie in with breastfeeding awareness?

Beth Metsa, a community ambassador for the Brown County Breastfeeding Coalition, discusses the reason behind the scavenger hunt with Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth.

Details as provided by the Brown County Breastfeeding Coalition:

Looking for a summer adventure?

Family, Friendly, FUN & FREE!!!

Take part in the Brown County Breastfeeding Coalition (BCBC) - Teddy Bear Scavenger Hunt 2022!

Find 1 - 14 unique teddy bears at 14 business/organizations in Brown County. Clues to each bear or location will be posted 2 times per day August 1 – 7, 2022, which happens to be World Breastfeeding Week. August is World Breastfeeding Month.

Each “window cling” bear will have a unique color bow and our BCBC logo. They will be approximately 8.5 x 11 in size. Each unique bear will be posted along with 3 clues on our Facebook site: Brown County WI Breastfeeding Coalition (@WIBCBC) One clue will be related to breastfeeding as an outreach of breastfeeding education.

Teddy Bear drawings are created by local artist Carolyn Paplham (@cpaplhamdraws).

Submit your selfie with the teddy bear in the comments section under each clue. Participants will have until August 29, 2022, to post them on Facebook. Participants can post one picture per Facebook account. Directions will be posted on Facebook daily. Prizes awarded August 30, 2022 by contact through messenger.

Picture/selfie must be posted public, and submissions only accepted on Facebook.

Each location/BEAR will have an individual drawing to win a prize: $20.00 - $25.00 gift card(s) to Festival Food, purchased by the Brown County Breastfeeding Coalition. Some locations may also include a gift certificate from the business or organization hosting the bear.

If participants complete the whole hunt (14 BEARS) they will be entered into a drawing for a Grand Prize donated by Festival Foods of $100.00 gift card or an American Girl Doll!!!

Ready? Set? Teddy Bear HUNT season is open August 1 – 29!! Best of luck to all participants!

