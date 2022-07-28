Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center anniversary celebration

Special events are planned July 28-July 30. The state-of-the-art, hands-on exhibits teaches kids where their food comes from.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc is celebrating four years of operation.

You’ve likely seen the Discovery Center, shaped like a giant, red barn, if you’ve driven Interstate 43 through Manitowoc. It features state-of-the-art, hands-on exhibits to teach kids and families about where their food comes and what it means to work in agriculture.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth chats with Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center program manager Abigail Martin about what families will enjoy during the celebration and more about the big, red barn’s mission.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
8-month-old boy killed when semi hit house in Winnebago County
Paul VanderLinden
Owner of Muncheez Pizzeria in Appleton gets 6 months in federal prison
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Timothy Bereta, 31, of Green Bay.
Green Bay man accused of punching nurse is charged under new state law
Bradley Zeman
Man arrested after running over girl at Kewaunee County campground

Latest News

July 27 Birthday Club
July 27 Birthday Club
July 26 Birthday Club
July 26 Birthday Club
Credit: EAA AirVenture website
Longtime EAA President Tom Poberezny dies as AirVenture 2022 kicks off
Joe Wester and Besty
K9s for Warriors program saves local veteran