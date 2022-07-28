INTERVIEW: Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center anniversary celebration

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc is celebrating four years of operation.

You’ve likely seen the Discovery Center, shaped like a giant, red barn, if you’ve driven Interstate 43 through Manitowoc. It features state-of-the-art, hands-on exhibits to teach kids and families about where their food comes and what it means to work in agriculture.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth chats with Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center program manager Abigail Martin about what families will enjoy during the celebration and more about the big, red barn’s mission.

