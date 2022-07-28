Fundraiser collecting donations for family who lost child when semi hit house

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fundraiser has been established for the family who lost a child when a semi hit their home in Winnebago County.

Family tell Action 2 News 100 percent of donations to the Mendoza/Stechner Fund will go to the family.

You can send donations to:

Solutions Recovery

Attn: Mendoza/Stechner Fund

621 Evans Street

Oshkosh, WI 54901

Make checks payable to the Mendoza/Stechner Fund

Or CLICK HERE to donate online.

The fundraiser says parents Marty and Jasmine and their three surviving daughters need help as they’ve lost everything.

On July 25, at about 6:03 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls reporting a semi traveling south on I-41 had veered off the interstate through a fence line. The semi crossed a frontage road and hit an occupied house at Green Valley Road in Vinland.

“Tragically, one occupant inside the home died at the scene of the crash, an 8-month-old baby boy,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the semi was identified as a 63-year-old Little Chute man. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Green Valley Road was closed between State Highway 76 and County Highway GG for over 10 hours.

Investigators have not said what caused the driver to veer off the road.

