COMFORTABLE WEATHER THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS

Do yourself a favor and open up the windows... The humidity has dropped and we have comfortable air blowing through northeast Wisconsin. That dry west breeze will gust over 20 mph frequently through the afternoon. Our high temperatures will be in the pleasant 70s.

Enjoy sunshine across the area this morning. Cooler air aloft, plus a nearby weak disturbance, will create some puffy clouds into the afternoon. We can’t rule out an isolated shower, mainly in the Northwoods, but most areas will avoid the spotty rain. There’s also a TINY rain chance in northern Wisconsin for tomorrow afternoon too.

Really, our next decent chance of widespread rain will hold off until Monday. Between now and then, the dry weather might add some stress to crops and lawns that are falling behind on summer rainfall.

In case you’re wondering, the humidity will gradually rise through the weekend. Next week looks more muggy, especially during the second half when we may see high temperatures soaring into the 90s... Stay tuned!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: W/NW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Breezy and less humid. A stray shower NORTH. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Quite comfortable. LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Another beauty. A stray shower is possible NORTH. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Humidity rises late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warm, humid and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms at times. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Tons of sun. Not as humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. A chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 92

