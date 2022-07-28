COMFORTABLE INTO THE WEEKEND

After some early sunshine, scattered clouds will dot the skies this afternoon. This is due to a weak disturbance moving through, but still a decent amount of sunshine can be expected through the clouds. Highs will make it into the 70s today, and low humidity will make it feel very comfortable outside. Enjoy it!

Similar conditions can be expected tomorrow with highs back in the 70s, but this weekend, highs will make it back into the 80s. High pressure sliding to our south will keep skies most sunny on Saturday and Sunday, but humidity will also be on the rise again as south winds return. Next week looks more muggy, especially during the second half when we may see high temperatures soaring into the 90s... Stay tuned! Storms will also be possible late in the day on Monday, and again on Wednesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: W/NW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Breezy and less humid. A stray shower NORTH. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Quite comfortable. LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. A stray shower is possible NORTH. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Humidity rises late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warm, humid and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms at times. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Not as humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. A chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 91

