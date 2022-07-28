COMFORTABLE INTO THE WEEKEND

Any northern rain showers will fade away this evening, and we’ll look for passing clouds overnight. Given the continuation of low humidity, temperatures will be seasonably cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Friday is essentially a carbon-copy repeat of today... highs in the 70s, low humidity, and spotty showers NORTH.

Skies will still be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday, but we will be warmer and the humidity start to climb late Saturday. Winds will be light and out of the southwest on Saturday with that southerly breeze strengthening Sunday. That will lead to a noticeable rise in the humidity. Highs should be in the mid 80s Saturday and some upper 80s are possible Sunday. The weekend should be dry, but a chance for rain/storms will arrive Sunday night.

Some rain/storms could linger through the first half of Monday. The humidity does continue, but it should be a little milder with highs in the low/mid 80s. Tuesday will be more comfortable with less humidity and lower 80s. But, the heat and mugginess returns by the middle of the week with highs into the 90s on Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: WNW 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Comfortably cool. LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. A stray shower is possible NORTH. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Humidity rises late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Storms at night. HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warm, humid and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms... mostly early. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonable and not as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, muggy, and breezy. A chance of late thunderstorms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 71

THURSDAY: Hot and muggy with partly cloudy skies and isolated storms. HIGH: 90

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.