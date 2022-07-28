Cherry picking outing raises $6,800 for Ukraine

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A cherry-filled fundraiser for Ukrainian war victims picked up more than $6,800 in donations.

Action 2 News reported earlier this month on the dozen volunteers picking hundreds of pounds of cherries at Barnard Farms in Door County. Barnard Farms donated $20 to Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. for every hour a volunteer worked. People could also pick their own cherries to take home, and half of the $14 charge per bucket would be donated to the non-profit.

Barnard says volunteers contributed 210 hours. In addition, 322 buckets of pick-your-own cherries were filled. And some cash donations were made at the orchard and at the fruit stand.

Barnard Farms is extending the pick-your-own offer through Sunday, July 31, donating half of the charge for a bucket to Wisconsin Ukrainians.

People can sign up to volunteer, and in return, Barnard Farms will donate some of the proceeds to Wisconsin Ukrainians.

