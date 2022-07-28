3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Space headlines
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Extra! Extra! See all about it!
Brad Spakowitz has filled his 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with the latest news from space!
- The latest developments on U.S. and Russia relations and the International Space Station
- China expands its own space station, but Beijing, we have a problem
- There’s irreparable damage to the James Webb Space Telescope
- And a rediscovery of one small step for a man and one giant leap for mankind
