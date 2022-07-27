Advertisement

WBAY flies through the sky with the AeroShell Aerobatic team

The Aeroshell aerobatics team rehearses for the nighttime air show at EAA AirVenture
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - For the AeroShell Aerobatics Team, getting to fly in a T-6 and hit 4G’s is just a regular Monday.

“My dad bought this airplane behind me the year I was born for $1,200 and I used to sit in it in kindergarten and make airplane noises. Now I’ve been flying airshows in it for over 40 years, the same airplane,” pilot Steve Gustafson said.

But for Action 2 News reporter Kailin Schumacher, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The AeroShell team took her high above the clouds at EAA AirVenture Monday, showing off all the small planes can do.

“These things weigh 5,000 pounds each, so when we’re flying and you see it that’s 10 tons of airplane flying and doing formation aerobatics,” Gustafson said.

From the synchronized stunts --

“We’re doing close formation acrobatics, loops, rolls, barrel rolls, just like the Blue Angels and the Thunder Birds, but instead we are doing it in propeller airplanes about 6 to 8 feet apart.”

-- to night flying. The AeroShell team is one of the leaders of AirVenture’s night show due to their bright AeroLED lights that create a fire-like effect.

“They have their entire ship lined up with all of AeroLEDS lights, and we even designed an amber light that goes on the back of it that actually makes it look like fire,” Ryan Edmarl with AeroLEDs said.

The team said the effect is so convincing, that it’s gotten them in trouble at a few airshows.

“We had the FAA one time, we were at an air show and he wanted a list of everyone that had pyro. Well, we didn’t say anything, obviously. We flew that night and the next morning he came in and said, I wat to see the pyro, you guys lied to me,” Gustafson said.

The team will show off their lights at the Wednesday night airshow from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and again on Saturday.

