Training camp fans eager for a return to normal and return of the Lombardi Trophy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in three years, the Green Bay Packers are bringing back one of their long-standing traditions to kick off the football season.

The Packers are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning ahead of the start of training camp and the long tradition of players riding kids’ bikes to practice.

We talked with Packers fans buying gear at the Packers Pro Shop, taking a tour of Lambeau Field, and snapping pictures in front of the Vince Lombardi statue. They were all looking forward to the start of training camp and the season.

“I am going to be going to training camp tomorrow, and I am super excited. I’m really hoping to see Robert Tonyan by chance. I think it would be super cool to meet the guy,” Samantha Zuckerman from Green Bay said.

The organization says the tradition of riding young fans’ bikes to and from practice has gone on since the 1950s.

Because of the pandemic, the last time this event happened in full was in 2019.

“I think it’s awesome. I think it’s great for the kids to be there with the guys. I remember watching them giving them their shoulder pads, they jump on the bikes,” Joe Blatz from West Dundee, Illinois, said.

There were Packers fans at Lambeau Field Tuesday from as far away as Arizona.

“Whenever the Packers play against the Cardinals I’ve never missed a game. I’ve always gone. I travel too to go see the Packers,” Giovanni Miranda from Phoenix said. “It’s a beautiful, it’s a beautiful team. I love everything, the history that this team has. I’m looking forward to another great season and that fifth Lombardi trophy coming home.”

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said at Monday’s shareholders meeting there is a higher level of excitement among fans this year.

“I think this will feel like a more normal training camp. Just get the sense being around you can kind of feel, people coming and more tours and the atrium’s full. I think there’s a lot of pent-up demand. Plus, obviously, I think there’s a lot of excitement about the team this year,” Murphy said.

That ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at 9:15 in the morning.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.