Things to know for the 77th Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A beloved NFL and community tradition returns Wednesday with Green Bay Packers Training Camp.

This is the 77th Training Camp in Green Bay. It started in 1946 under the legend Curly Lambeau.

The players practice at Ray Nitschke Field near Lambeau Field. Many practices are open to the public. The first open practice Wednesday starts at 10:30 a.m.

One of the most cherished events returns in full force this season with the American Family Insurance DreamDrive. Children bring their bikes to Training Camp and the players ride the bikes from Lambeau Field to practice.

Here are things to know about Packers Training Camp:

BIKES

The Packers say children should bring their bikes to each open practice and offer players a ride to Ray Nitschke Field. There is construction on the east side of the stadium so the path is a little different from years past.

Kids should arrive before practice starts.

The Bellin Health Bike Rodeo is July 28 from 8:30 a.m. until noon. There will be free bike helmet fittings, helmet giveaways and a safety course.

OPEN PRACTICES

The first three practices are open to the public.

Wednesday, July 27 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 28 - 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 30 - 10:30 a.m.

The team also has open practices scheduled in August. Click here for the schedule.

The team has joint training camp practices with the New Orleans Saints Aug. 16-17.

FAMILY NIGHT

Packers Family Night is Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. It’s a practice with a “game night atmosphere” for fans. There will be music and fireworks after the game. Click here to purchase tickets.

GIVEAWAYS AND PRIZES

Fans will be able to win prizes by using the Packers Pass on the official Packers app. Fans can check in at different locations around Lambeau Field to win prizes.

FOOD AND DRINK

The Johnsonville Tailgate Village will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during open practices.

1919 Kitchen & Tap will open each day starting at 11 a.m.

TRANSPORTATION

Green Bay Metro’s Green and Gold bus routes offer free rides between Lambeau Field and downtown Green Bay every 30 minutes.

