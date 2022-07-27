SPOTTY THUNDERSHOWERS POSSIBLE TONIGHT

A weak cold front that passed through the area this morning brought a few spotty showers along with it. Now that the front is departing, some decent sunshine can be expected this afternoon, but some clouds will hang on as well. Humidity will continue to slowly drop, and high temperatures will make it into the low 80s for most. Expect breezy conditions for the afternoon.

Another cold front will pass through northeast Wisconsin late tonight. This will bring us another round of passing showers and thundershowers. That light rain should come to an end as the sun rises tomorrow morning.

Each of these cold fronts is responsible for a slow but steady decrease in the humidity. Finally on Thursday and Friday, we’ll have a more comfortable stretch of weather with highs in the 70s.

Warmer weather will return during the upcoming weekend, with highs back in the 80s. The weekend will be dry, but another chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected late Monday through early Tuesday morning.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

THURSDAY: W 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. An isolated t’shower north. Breezy. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Late-night thundershowers. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. A stray shower NORTH? HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Very warm, breezy and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms late. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: A chance of early showers, then decreasing clouds. HIGH: 80

