SPOTTY THUNDERSHOWERS POSSIBLE THROUGH TONIGHT

It’s certainly more humid with plenty of clouds around this morning. As a cool front moves through the region, there’s a chance of a spotty shower or thundershower. Our rain chance nearly disappears this afternoon, although a renegade shower may pop up closer to the Upper Michigan border and Door County. Otherwise, look for more sunshine during the midday and afternoon hours, with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Another cool front will pass through northeast Wisconsin late tonight. This will bring us another round of passing showers and thundershowers. That light rain should come to an end as the sun rises tomorrow morning.

As each of these cool fronts pass through, we’ll see a slow decrease in the humidity. Finally on Thursday and Friday, we’ll have a more comfortable stretch of weather with highs in the 70s.

Warmer weather will return during the upcoming weekend, with highs back in the 80s. The weekend will be dry, but another chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected late Monday through early Tuesday morning.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

THURSDAY: W 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Spotty thundershowers. Otherwise, decreasing clouds. Humid and breezy at times. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Late-night thundershowers. Slightly humid. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. A stray shower NORTH? HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A stray shower NORTH? HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Very warm, breezy and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms late. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: A chance of early showers, then decreasing clouds. HIGH: 80

