SPOTTY STORMS TONIGHT... MUGGIER WEDNESDAY

We’ll have a batch of rain & storms move through overnight with a weak cold front. The highest rain chances occur between Midnight and 6 a.m. with most of us dry by mid-morning. No severe weather is expected but occasional lightning and heavy downpours are certainly possible. Lows tonight will stay warmer because of the higher humidity... in the middle 60s.

Wednesday will be more humid with dew points in the 60s. High temperatures look to climb back into the lower 80s. We should be dry for the first half of the afternoon, but a stray shower or storm could pop back up late. As winds turn to the northwest late, the humidity will start to drop. Lows should be in the lower 60s to begin Thursday.

Pleasant late-summer weather can be expected as we head into the weekend. Highs Thursday and Friday should be in the upper half of the 70s with low humidity. The humidity remains low for Saturday, but will begin to rise Sunday. The weekend is looking dry and warmer as highs push back into the 80s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: w 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few thunderstorms. Warmer & more humid. LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Early rain then turning partly cloudy. Chance of a few stray PM showers or storms. More humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. A stray shower or storm is possible... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy with rising humidity. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Perhaps a stray storm? HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Rain at night? HIGH: 83

