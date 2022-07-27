SPOTTY RAIN POSSIBLE TONIGHT & THURSDAY

We’re going to keep the chance of a few spotty showers or t-showers in the forecast for this evening and tonight. Many spots won’t get much rain but some activity may continue overnight as a weak cold front passes by. Lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s.

Thursday looks pretty good overall but a few spotty showers could bubble up with the clouds, especially north of the Fox Valley. Less humid conditions hang around thankfully. Daytime highs should be mainly in the 70s. One downside will be breezy northwest winds that may gust around 25 mph.

High pressure should give our region excellent weather Friday through most of the weekend. Temperatures by Sunday will climb back into the mid to upper 80s and we can’t totally rule out a late storm Sunday. Better storm chances exist on Monday but it’s too early to tell if any of them will be strong or severe.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W 10-25 KTS... WAVES 1-4′

FRIDAY: WNW 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Spotty rain or t-showers possible. Variably cloudy skies. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. A stray shower NORTH? HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Very warm, breezy and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm & humid. Chance of rain & storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Chance of a few showers or storms. HIGH: 89

