Sheriff’s Office identifies victims in fiery crash in Egg Harbor

Multi-vehicle crash
Multi-vehicle crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Sheriff’s Office has released names of two people involved in a fiery crash July 19 in Egg Harbor.

Officials say Timothy V. Corn, 37, Neopit was killed in the crash.

Emelio R. Rodriguez, 25, Shawano survived the crash.

The crash happened July 19 on Heritage Lake Road north of County Highway E. At about 8:57 p.m., crews responded to a one-vehicle crash and found a pickup truck on fire.

A deputy found Rodriguez outside of the truck. The deputy started tending to Rodriguez when a series of small explosions happened, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The deputy was able to move Rodriguez away from the burning vehicle.

Corn was found dead in the vehicle.

Rodriguez was airlifted to a Green Bay hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows the truck was traveling north on Heritage Lake Road when the driver lost control and went into the west ditch, striking a large tree and utility pole.

“The Door County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by crash reconstruction specialists from the Wisconsin State Patrol- Crash Reconstruction Unit in determining the dynamics of the vehicle crash. Speed and alcohol appear to have been contributing factors in the crash,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

