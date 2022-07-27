Advertisement

REPORTS: Democrat Alex Lasry to drop out of U.S. Senate race

Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.
Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Democrat Alex Lasry is dropping out of the race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat, according to reports.

The Milwaukee Bucks executive is expected to endorse Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the race, reports WISN’s Matt Smith.

Daniel Bice of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was first to report the news Wednesday.

Bice reports that Barnes is now the frontrunner to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in November.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out of the race this week.

Lasry’s campaign has not released a statement. An official announcement is expected Wednesday afternoon.

Lasry spent $12 million on his campaign for U.S. Senate.

The primary election is Aug. 9.

