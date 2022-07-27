Advertisement

Packers’ Bakhtiari had another knee operation, no timetable for return

Watkins should be back soon, Watson will miss time in camp
(WBAY)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers GM Brian Gutekunst announced on Wednesday morning that LT David Bakhtiari has had another knee surgery and gave no timetable for the All-Pro to return to practice or play.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL on New Year’s Eve 2020 and has played just a quarter and a half of football since. He is on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start training camp.

The All-Pro signed the richest deal for an offensive lineman in league history just one month before his injury. He rehabbed in 2010, but did not come off the P.U.P. list to start practicing until more than midway through the season. When he finally got on the field in the 2021 regular season finale at Detroit, he left in the 2nd quarter. Bakhtiari did not practice at all during the Packers’ offseason program.

Gutekunst gave updates on his sidelined receivers to start camp as well. Veteran WR Sammy Watkins’ stint on the Non-Football Injury list is expected to be “a very short-term thing” and does not concern Gutekunst. But rookie WR Christian Watson is expected to miss some more meaningful time in training camp after the Packers discovered an issue at OTA’s and decided to take care of things before the season, instead of trying to make in through the season before addressing the issue.

The Packers will have Dean Lowry and Patrick Taylor available for the first practice as they will be coming off the P.U.P. list right away. Caliph Brice and Caleb Jones are also back in time for practice, coming off the N.F.I. list.

