Advertisement

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings announced as official ‘Jeopardy!’ co-hosts

Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2020, left, and actress Mayim Bialik appears at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2018.(AP Photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been chosen as the official co-hosts of “Jeopardy!”

The show made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled,” the show tweeted.

Bialik, a star of “The Big Bang Theory,” and Jennings, a former “Jeopardy!” champion, began guest-hosting the show shortly after longtime host Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in 2020 at 80 years old.

Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper and Katie Couric also guest-hosted during the long search to find a permanent replacement for Trebek.

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards briefly served as Trebek’s successor in August 2021 before stepping down as host amid controversy surrounding comments he made on a podcast.

“Mayim and Ken are both extraordinarily talented and simply lovely humans,” Michael Davies, “Jeopardy!” executive producer, said in a statement. “They support the staff and each other. They love and respect this institution of a television program. In return, the staff and I are honored to work alongside them.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
8-month-old boy killed when semi hit house in Winnebago County
Paul VanderLinden
Owner of Muncheez Pizzeria in Appleton gets 6 months in federal prison
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Timothy Bereta, 31, of Green Bay.
Green Bay man accused of punching nurse is charged under new state law
Credit: EAA AirVenture website
Longtime EAA President Tom Poberezny dies as AirVenture 2022 kicks off

Latest News

In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Tony Dow, big brother Wally on ‘Leave it to Beaver,’ dies
Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground...
7-year-old girl dies at park after tree falls on tent, officials say
A Russian missile attack took place in Ukraine's Odesa region at the coastal village of Zatoka...
US rocket system enables Ukraine to strike key supply bridge
A police department is being investigated for allegations about officers arresting a man...
Police accused of arresting man they did not want to run for office, prosecutor says