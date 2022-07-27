Man arrested after running over girl at Kewaunee County campground

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was arrested after running over a girl with a truck in Kewaunee County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley Zeman, 39, Manitowoc was arrested for 3rd Offense Operating While Intoxicated and Causing Injury While Operating Under the Influence.

On July 26, at 8:18 p.m., the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office was called to Maple View campground in the township of Norman. A caller stated her 11-year-old daughter had been run over by a truck and was trapped under the vehicle.

First responders were able to free the girl and provide medical attention. She was taken to a medical facility in Green Bay with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim’s name will not be released.

Zeman is scheduled for a bail hearing Wednesday.

Online court records show Zeman pleaded no contest to a charge of 2nd Offense Operating While Under the Influence in 2007. He was found guilty. Zeman was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

