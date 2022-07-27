Lawmakers to introduce legislation to prevent strip searches in school

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Wisconsin state lawmakers will introduce legislation Wednesday to prevent strip searches in Wisconsin schools.

State Rep. David Steffen (R-Howard), State Rep. Elijah Behnke (R-Oconto) and State Sen. Eric Wimberger (R-Green Bay) are introducing the legislation.

This comes after former Suring superintendent Kelly Casper was accused of searching students suspected of having vaping cartridges in school. Casper was charged with six felony counts of false imprisonment, but those charges were later dismissed without prejudice. That means a district attorney could file new or different charges. The judge ruled that the prosecution did not meet the standard of felony false imprisonment and dismissed the criminal complaint.

Casper resigned from the school district.

Action 2 News spoke with Rep. Steffen back in March.

“I think many of us were absolutely shocked not only that it happened but it wasn’t illegal -- that a school administrator, a staff person can require a strip search,” said Steffen.

