Hartman’s Bakery locations closed until further notice after fire in Manitowoc

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A bakery will be closed until further notice after a fire in Manitowoc Wednesday morning.

Hartman’s Bakery posted on Facebook that the fire started at the Manitowoc location Wednesday morning.

The post says that’s where all of the baking is done.

All Hartman’s locations will be closed until further notice.

“Thank you to the firefighters that got here so quick and worked so hard until everything was safe,” reads the post.

Hartman’s Bakery has locations in Manitowoc, Two Rivers and Plymouth.

